Winger Hosea Gear raised his hand for All Blacks selection with a brace of tries as the visiting Otago Highlanders withstood a late charge by the Auckland Blues to win their Super Rugby match 27-20 at Eden Park on Saturday.

Gear, whose omission from a 35-man squad for the world champion All Blacks raised eyebrows in New Zealand, scored a try in each half to keep the Highlanders' playoff ambitions alive in the southern hemisphere provincial competition.

Late tries by Tevita Mailau and Tony Woodcock put the Blues within a converted try with two minutes to play, but the Highlanders held on to jump into the top six in the standings and in contention for a postseason wild card berth.

The Highlanders may be bundled out of the top six if the Sharks beat the visiting Stormers in Durban later on Saturday but captain Jamie Mackintosh was just pleased to come away with four tries and a bonus-point victory.

"We were just lucky enough to get a try just before and after halftime," he said in a pitchside interview. "Credit to the Blues, they showed a lot of heart out there tonight.

"We've got a tough run home but we know ourselves that we're a pretty tough team."

Outside centre Tamati Ellison scored the Highlanders' first try in the 25th minute after running half the field to chase down his own clearing kick to the line.

Gear had their second 10 minutes later, scampering in from 15 metres after a line-break down the right by winger Kurt Baker.

The Blues were stunned by a third 21 seconds after the half-time whistle when Ben Smith darted through a glaring hole and bolted 50 metres down the left wing before dishing off to Gear for his second try.

Flanker Adam Thomson scored the visitors' fourth try for the bonus point, intercepting a ludicrous line-out overthrow from James Parsons near the try-line in the 60th minute as the Highlanders leapt out to a 27-6 lead.

The game turned sharply a minute later, however, when Highlanders inside centre Phil Burleigh was sent to the sin bin for failing to roll away from a ruck on the Highlanders' try-line.

Ma'a Nonu, who came off the bench, began punching holes in the Highlanders defence and the bulky Mailau snatched a ball out of a ruck to plant the Blues' first try in the 68th minute.

Prop Woodcock raised the local crowd's hopes by barging over near the left corner in the 77th minute, but the Blues' were unable to prevent their 11th loss of a dismal, injury-ravaged season.

