Christian Lealiifano of Australia's Brumbies is tackled by Odwa Ndungane of South Africa's Sharks during their Super 15 rugby match in Durban, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Ice-cool Christian Lealiifano calmly kicked a last-minute penalty to give the ACT Brumbies a 24-23 Super Rugby victory over the Cheetahs in Canberra on Saturday.

The South Africans led from the 18th minute - when Willie le Roux scored a brilliant try from a set move - until the Brumbies centre slotted his fourth penalty from four attempts with the hooter already having sounded.

Brumbies wingers Henry Speight and Pat McCabe also scored tries either side of halftime to help give coach Jake White, who on Friday spurned England's advances, a second victory in his second match in charge.

Livewire winger Le Roux will count himself unlucky to be on the losing side after an impressive performance in which he also played an integral role in scrum half Tewis de Bruyn's second half try to give his side a 20-10 lead.

Johan Goosen missed his first kick of the season when he came up short with a 62-metre effort in the second half but converted both tries and kicked three penalties, including that which gave the Cheetahs a 23-10 lead eight minutes into the second half.

"We're not going to get a better chance to win a game than today," said captain Adriaan Strauss, whose team have now lost their first three matches. "We had so many chances to win it so only have ourselves to blame."

The Brumbies had looked in for a reasonably comfortable afternoon when scrumhalf Nic White's searing break put the home side deep inside Cheetahs territory and a long, flat pass from the breakdown allowed Fijian Speight to get over the line.

A superbly executed line-out move put the Cheetahs in front, however, with prop Coenie Oosthuizen taking the overthrown ball in open field and popping it inside to Le Roux who raced to the line.

Le Roux's break two minutes into the second half gave De Bruyn the opportunity to weave his way to the try line but Wallaby McCabe, playing his first match since the World Cup semi-finals, hit back by crossing 10 minutes later.

The Brumbies kept calm as they gradually ate into the Cheetahs' lead with two penalties from Lealiifano's boot before the last penalty for turning the scrum allowed the New Zealand-born back his moment of glory.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Patrick Johnston)