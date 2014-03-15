ACT Brumbies held off the resurgent New South Wales Waratahs with a rugged defensive display to run out 28-23 winners in a tight Super Rugby encounter in Canberra on Saturday.

The Brumbies, losing finalists last year, scored tries through scrumhalf Nic White, fullback Jesse Mogg and Tevita Kuridrani and put huge pressure on the Waratahs midfield to blunt their much vaunted backline.

Waratahs dangerman Israel Folau was kept quiet for all but one break in each half - the second resulting in the fullback's sixth try in three matches this season which, when converted, cut the deficit to two points with seven minutes remaining.

Despite spending much of the last 20 minutes with only 14 men after a string of infringements at the breakdown, the Brumbies held on for victory with White adding a late flourish through a long-range penalty a minute from the hooter.

