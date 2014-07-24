SYDNEY The ACT Brumbies have named an unchanged side for this weekend's all-Australian Super Rugby semi-final against the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney.

The Canberra-based side have been able to stick with the same 23 who dethroned the double defending champion Waikato Chiefs 32-30 in Canberra.

The Brumbies are looking to get to the final for the second successive year - they lost to the Chiefs last season - and will face the Canterbury Crusaders or South Africa's Sharks on Aug. 2 if they can get past the strongly-favoured Waratahs.

"To have got through last weekend injury free, it's great for us to be playing again this weekend to maintain momentum," Brumbies director of rugby Laurie Fisher said.

"The result won't be determined by who's favourite. The result will be decided by who is the better team on the night.

"There's an intense rivalry which has been there since the competition started and I'm expecting a fierce clash of bodies this weekend."

Henry Speight and Robbie Coleman retain their places on the wing after performing well against the Chiefs, the former busting a competition-high 12 tackles and the latter scoring the second try.

Wallabies Joe Tomane and Pat McCabe will offer back three cover from the bench meaning there is no place in the side for winger Clyde Rathbone, the sole survivor of the Brumbies' last Super Rugby title in 2004.

Team: 15-Jesse Mogg, 14-Henry Speight, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Christian Lealiifano, 11-Robbie Coleman, 10-Matt Toomua, 9-Nic White, 8-Ben Mowen (captain), 7-Jarrad Butler, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Sam Carter, 4-Leon Power, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Josh Mann-Rea, 1-Scott Sio.

Replacements: 16-Ruaidhri Murphy, 17-Ruan Smith, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Fotu Auelua, 20-Tom McVerry, 21-Michael Dowsett, 22-Joe Tomane, 23-Pat McCabe.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)