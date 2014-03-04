MELBOURNE Wallabies flanker David Pocock faces a nervous wait for scans on the troublesome left knee that all but wiped out his Super Rugby season last year.

The 25-year-old reinjured the knee he had reconstructed last year early in the ACT Brumbies' win over Western Force on Saturday.

Initial scans on the knee in Canberra were inconclusive and Pocock will fly to Brisbane to see his surgeon Peter Myers, who operated on the knee a year ago, the Canberra Times reported on its website (www.canberratimes.com.au) on Tuesday.

"The MRI scans (in Canberra) showed some different things so he's going to meet with Peter and we'll know more from there," the paper quoted Brumbies director of rugby Laurie Fisher as saying.

"We just need some clarification there ... Peter did the initial surgery and he will know whether the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) is alright or whether it has to be redone."

One of the world's best openside flankers when fit, Pocock's knee broke down only three games into the Brumbies' season last year. That followed another serious knee injury that curtailed his international season with the Wallabies in 2012.

Another knee reconstruction would mean a premature end to Pocock's Super Rugby season and almost certainly put paid to his hopes of being fit for the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship between Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina, starting in August.

The Brumbies, who made the Super Rugby final last year, have already lost another back-rower in powerful number eight Fotu Auelua, who is expected to spend up to three months on the sidelines after tearing a medial knee ligament during the pre-season.

The Brumbies play the Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday, seeking their second win from their third game of the southern hemisphere tournament.

