Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
PRETORIA Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn will join French side Stade Francais when his contract with the Bulls Super Rugby franchise ends in October, the player said on Monday.
"I always wanted to play some rugby abroad and experience a different lifestyle and now have the opportunity to go and do that," said Steyn, 29.
"They have been negotiating with me for a while now and I have decided not to accept the offer from the Bulls to extend my contract but rather join Stade."
Bulls coach Frans Ludeke said Steyn was leaving on good terms with the club.
"He will be missed as he is a world-class player but I know that he will still be giving us 110 percent until the end of his term."
Steyn has played 42 test matches for South Africa and scored 486 points. He has played Super Rugby since 2003.
BENGALURU Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets to lead India to a dramatic 75-run victory over Australia in the second test on Tuesday, the win enabling the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.