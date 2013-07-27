PRETORIA, July 27 ACT Brumbies centre Tevita Kuridrani scored one minute from fulltime to give his side a 26-23 victory over a stunned Bulls side in their Super Rugby semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Morne Steyn kicked six penalties in his final Super Rugby match to put the Bulls into the lead after they trailed 16-11 at halftime before the late score handed the Canberra-based side a dramatic victory.

An early try from Brumbies fullback Jesse Mogg and a conversion and four penalties from Christian Leali'ifano gave the Brumbies the advantage.

Young Springbok centre JJ Englebrecht got the home side's only try and the Bulls then relied on Steyn's boot to lead 23-19 before Kuridrani's score.

The victory sets up a final between the Brumbies and the Waikato Chiefs in Dunedin on August 3 after the New Zealanders defeated compatriots the Canterbury Crusaders 20-19 earlier in the day.

