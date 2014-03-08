PRETORIA Flyhalf Jacques-Louis Potgieter laid a first-half foundation with a try, two conversions, a drop goal and a penalty to help Bulls beat the Auckland Blues 38-22 in their Super Rugby match on Saturday.

Potgieter's eighth minute try for the home side opened the scoring before the Bulls went on to cross the try line twice more before halftime with Jono Ross and Jan Serfontein also scoring at Loftus Versfeld.

Prop Marcel van der Merwe added a bonus point for the South African franchise with a fortuitous score on the final whistle after the referee referred his grounding of the ball to a television replay.

Potgieter, back after a spell in French club rugby, added two more penalties after the interval for a personal tally of 21 points.

Blues flyhalf Simon Hickey scored all but five of the New Zealand side's points in a faultless kicking performance. The 21-year-old Pita Akhi got their only try on his debut.

