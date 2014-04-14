Dewald Potgieter (L) celebrates as Bjorn Basson of South Africa's The Bulls scores a try against Australia's Western Force during their Super 15 rugby union match at NIB Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

PRETORIA - Bulls loose forward Dewald Potgieter has been ruled out for six months after surgery on a torn bicep, the Super Rugby franchise said on Monday.

Potgieter, who has six caps for South Africa, was injured in a defeat at the Wellington Hurricanes a fortnight ago and flew back from New Zealand for the operation, along with team mate Deon Stegmann, who will undergo an operation on a groin injury next week and could be out for up to four months.

The 27-year-old Potgieter only returned to the Bulls in March after spending six months playing in Japan.

Potgieter and Stegmann join Pierre Spies, Arno Botha and Frik Kirsten on the club's long-term injury list.

