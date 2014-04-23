CAPE TOWN Bulls captain Flip van der Merwe was suspended for three weeks on Wednesday after being found guilty of striking Waratahs prop Paddy Ryan, further deepening the crisis the South African franchise is facing among its second rowers.

The Springbok forward will miss Saturday's clash against Australia's Western Force in Perth, as well as home fixtures against compatriots the Cheetahs and Stormers, compounding coach Frans Ludeke's concerns in the scrum.

Van der Merwe's absence means Ludeke will once again be required to turn to 36-year-old Victor Matfield, who was originally taken to Australasia in an advisory capacity but has been forced onto the pitch in recent weeks.

Matfield is expected to be partnered by Paul Willemse, 15 years his junior, who was on the bench against the Waratahs last weekend.

A SANZAR judicial hearing found Van der Merwe guilty of contravening Law 10.4 (a) - punching or striking - after he was cited following the Bulls' 19-12 loss on Saturday.

The tournament's governing body added that Van der Merwe escaped a lengthier five-week ban that could have been imposed following his guilty verdict due to his previous conduct.

"Due to the player's good character, lengthy professional playing career and his relatively clean disciplinary record, I was satisfied that the five-week entry point should be reduced to three weeks," judicial hearing chairman Adam Casselden said in a SANZAR statement on Wednesday.

The Bulls have lost all three of their tour matches to date.

