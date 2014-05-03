PRETORIA Forwards Paul Willemse and Callie Visagie scored second half tries as the Bulls came from behind to beat the Cheetahs 26-21 on Saturday and keep alive their hopes of a place in the Super Rugby playoffs.

Lock Willemse and hooker Visagie barged over the line as the Bulls bounced back from a 18-9 halftime deficit to record only a fourth win of the season at Loftus Versfeld on their return from a dismal tour of Australasia.

Junior Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard converted both tries and landed two penalties in his first start of the season, while the home side added further three-pointers via fullback Jurgen Visser and Pollard’s replacement, Jacques-Louis Potgieter. Both the Cheetahs’ tries in the all-South African clash came in the first half from centre Johann Sadie and Ghana-born wing Raymond Rhule, with flyhalf Elgar Watts adding a conversion and two penalties to go with another three points from Johan Goosen.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Rex Gowar)