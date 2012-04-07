BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa Robert Ebersohn scored two tries as the Cheetahs beat the Lions 26-5 in an all-South African Super Rugby match at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

The outside centre's efforts were aided by 13 points from the boot of flyhalf Johan Goosen as the Cheetahs condemned the Lions to their fifth defeat in six matches. The Cheetahs took their record to three wins from seven games.

The first 20 minutes were characterised by ferocious defence from both teams but the Cheetahs broke the match wide open by scoring 16 points in 10 minutes.

Goosen kicked three penalties during the period as the Lions' discipline failed them while Ebersohn jinked past two would-be defenders on his way to a converted try to round off a sweeping backline move.

The Lions were looking increasingly rattled and five minutes before the break Ebersohn collected his second try when left wing Willie Le Roux ghosted through a gap to put his team mate into space with Ebersohn going over untouched for a converted score as the Cheetahs reached half-time holding a commanding 23-0 lead.

The Lions showed more endeavour in the second half but, despite dominating possession, they were thwarted by a highly efficient and composed defensive performance from the hosts.

The Gauteng-based Lions finally breached their opponent's defence in the 65th minute.

Replacement scrumhalf Michael Bondesio showed a good turn of pace as he sniped through a gap after a lineout before feeding flank Cobus Grobbelaar who crashed over for an unconverted try.

Four minutes later the Cheetahs extended their lead when replacement flyhalf Sias Ebersohn succeeded with a penalty kick.

(Reporting by Jason Humphries, editing by Dave Thompson; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more rugby)