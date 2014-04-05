Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
A try after the hooter from Tim Nanai-Williams earned the Waikato Chiefs a remarkable 43-43 draw at South Africa's Cheetahs in a free-scoring Super Rugby clash in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
It is the second week in a row the defending champions have drawn on their South African tour after a stalemate with the Bulls last weekend, also grabbed at the death.
The Cheetahs, seeking a first ever Super Rugby victory over the Chiefs, looked to be cruising as four first-half tries helped them lead 34-10 at the break.
Scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius (two), winger Rayno Benjamin and flanker Boom Prinsloo crossed the line, with flyhalf Johan Goosen adding four conversions and five penalties.
But the Chiefs were a different side after the interval, producing their trademark running rugby as scrumhalf Augustine Pulu added to his first-half score and wingers Nanai-Williams and Asaeli Tikoirotuma claimed a brace of tries each. Flyhalf Aaron Cruden slotted five conversions and a penalty.
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.