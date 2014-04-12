Handscomb-Marsh rearguard earns draw for Australia
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.
BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa Winger Nemani Nadolo scored a hat-trick of tries and flyhalf Colin Slade contributed 25 points as Canterbury Crusaders beat Cheetahs 52-31 in their Super Rugby clash on Saturday to keep alive their playoff hopes.
The New Zealanders completed a second successive away win over South African opposition at Free State Stadium as they sought to turn around their season, moving up to seventh in the standings with a fourth win from their last five games.
Fiji international Nadolo scored all his points in the second half of a high scoring game in which 10 tries were dotted down, eight after the break.
Crusaders led 19-10 at halftime but a trio of tries saw the Cheetahs turn around the deficit before the home side imploded, conceding three tries in the last 10 minutes.
Slade scored a late try to add to a proficient kicking display and left the Cheetahs one from bottom of the table after conceding 40 points or more in each of their last five games.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
ZURICH Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.