BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, July 5 (Reuters) – Basement side the Cheetahs brushed past the Sharks 27-20 in an all-South African Super Rugby clash at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

The Sharks are certain of a place in the knockout stages but the chances of a home semi-final now look slim as they lie third in the overall standings with one round of fixtures to go.

The victory by the Cheetahs was achieved despite being under intense pressure in the closing stages.

Their three tries came from flanker Torsten Van Jaarsveld, number eight Philip van der Walt and lock Lood de Jager. Flyhalf Johan Goosen also kicked three conversions and two penalties.

The Sharks replied with tries from scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and hooker Bismark du Plessis while flyhalf Tim Swiel booted two conversions and two penalties.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Tony Jimenez)