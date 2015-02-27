BLOEMFONTEIN Cheetahs flyhalf Joe Pietersen booted a late penalty as the South Africans snatched a last-gasp 25-24 wins over the Auckland Blues in a Super Rugby clash at the Free State Stadium on Friday.

The Cheetahs, who had a bye last weekend, made it two wins from two games this season while the Blues leave South Africa still without a victory after leading 14-12 at halftime.

Blues captain Jerome Kaino scored on his 100th Super Rugby appearance to go with tries from flank Luke Braid and prop Charlie Faumuina.

Flyhalf Ihaia West converted all three tries and added a penalty but missed a drop-goal attempt from in front of the posts after the hooter had sounded.

Springbok wing Cornal Hendricks scored two tries in the first half for the hosts with scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius adding another.

Pietersen kicked two conversions and two penalties, including his last-minute effort after the Blues had infringed at a line-out.

