BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, Flyhalf Handre Pollard enhanced his growing reputation with a haul of 29 points as the Bulls kept up their dominance of neighbours the Cheetahs with a 39-20 away win in Super Rugby on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Pollard, likely to be South Africa’s first choice at the World Cup this year, scored the first try at the Free State Stadium after 18 minutes with a ‘show and go’ from some 10 metres out.

He added five penalties, three conversions and a drop goal at a crucial juncture of the game 12 minutes from time that took the steam out of a threatened Cheetahs’ comeback. Bjorn Basson and Jan Serfontein scored the Bulls' other points with tries while Raymond Rhule and Boom Prinsloo went over for the home team in the second half. It was a second Super Rugby victory this season for the Bulls, who have won 13 of 15 meetings with the Cheetahs in Super Rugby.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson,; Editing by Ed Osmond)