The Waikato Chiefs produced a 17-point burst inside 11 minutes in the second half to help them to a tense 20-19 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday and advance to the Super Rugby final.

The 2012 champions' winger Lelia Masaga scored a second half try, while flyhalf Aaron Cruden pounced on a wayward pass from Ryan Crotty to score an intercept try. Cruden added two penalties and two conversions.

Crusaders flyhalf Daniel Carter slotted four penalties and converted fullback Israel Dagg's sensational try for the visitors.

The Chiefs will now host the final next Saturday against the winner of the second semi-final between the Bulls and ACT Brumbies who play later in Pretoria.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)