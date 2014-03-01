Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
The Chiefs overcame a slow start to swarm all over a dogged Highlanders side and post a 21-19 victory in a Super Rugby match in Hamilton on Saturday.
The double-defending champions trailed 16-7 at the break after giving away a rash of penalties but drew level with tries by number eight Liam Messam and inside centre Charlie Ngatai.
Flyhalf Aaron Cruden converted Ngatai's try to give the Dave Rennie-coached Chiefs a two-point lead with 11 minutes to spare and the home side held firm to maintain their perfect start from two games in the season.
Flanker John Hardie crossed for the Highlanders' only try in the 31st minute after winger Tim Nanai-Williams scored the Chiefs' first five-pointer in the 10th minute.
Highlanders flyhalf Lima Sopoaga kicked well to finish with 14 points from four penalties and a conversion. The Highlanders are 1-1 after their first two games in the southern hemisphere competition.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.