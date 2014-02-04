New Zealand All Blacks' Aaron Cruden shoots to score a penalty during their Rugby Championship match against Argentina in La Plata September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

All Blacks flyhalf Aaron Cruden has been named co-captain of the Chiefs with loose forward Liam Messam, the reigning Super Rugby champion team said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Cruden replaces lock Craig Clarke, who left to play in Ireland, while Messam retains his co-captaincy.

"Aaron has been a massive influence in our success to date," Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said on the team's website (www.chiefs.co.nz) on Tuesday.

"His rugby knowledge, attitude and ability to direct a game is impressive. He is greatly respected, a natural leader and will thrive with this added responsibility."

Cruden, capped 29 times for New Zealand, won the Chiefs' Player of the Year award in both years of their back-to-back championship seasons in 2012-13.

Messam, 29, has also been a driving force behind the Chiefs' success, and was voted most valuable player in last year's title decider against the Canberra-based ACT Brumbies.

Favourites to win a third consecutive championship, the Waikato-based Chiefs will play fierce rivals, the Crusaders, in a blockbuster opening round clash on February 21 away in Christchurch.

