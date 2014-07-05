In-form Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo marked his return to Super Rugby with two tries as the Canterbury Crusaders marched on towards the knockout stages with a 21-13 victory in Christchurch on Saturday.

Trailing the visitors 11-13 at halftime, the Crusaders, buoyed by the return of All Blacks duo Dan Carter and Kieran Read in the starting lineup, kept the Blues scoreless in the second half to climb to second in the overall standings.

Nadolo, returning from international duty, scored the game's first try and added another in the 72nd minute to wrest the game in favour of the seven-times champions. Carter converted the second and added a penalty while Colin Slade also scored two penalties.

Frank Halai made a brilliant interception and ran 100 metres to score a shock try against the run of play for the Blues, who now have no chance of advancing to the playoffs. Ihaia West converted the try and also kicked in two penalties.

