Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
Richie McCaw is expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks of the Super Rugby season after fracturing his thumb in the Crusaders's defeat by the Blues.
"He's definitely broken his thumb," coach Todd Blackadder told New Zealand media on Saturday.
"The possibility is he'll be out at least eight weeks but we won't know if it requires surgery until Monday. Likelihood is that (operation) does happen."
The World Cup-winning All Blacks captain had a forgettable night in Friday's 35-24 loss to the Blues at Eden Park, missing tackles and being taken off at halftime.
Flanker McCaw, 33, missed most of last year's Super Rugby season while taking a six-month sabbatical before he came back to help the Crusaders make the semi-finals of the southern hemisphere tournament.
Expected to vie with the title-holding Chiefs for the New Zealand conference, the seven-times champion Crusaders have lost both their opening matches and are under huge pressure ahead of a home game against the Cape Town-based Stormers.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne, editing by Tony Jimenez)
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.