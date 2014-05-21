Sharks flanker Jean Deysel has been suspended for three weeks after being sent off for stamping on the head of Canterbury Crusaders loose forward Jordan Taufua in a Super Rugby clash last week.

Deysel will miss all rugby until June 7, Super Rugby's governing body SANZAR said in a statement.

The 29-year-old was sent off in the 16th minute of the match in Christchurch following intervention from the television official after the incident had been missed by referee Rohan Hoffman.

"Stamping is a serious offence," the judicial officer said.

"It is an offence that cannot be tolerated in the game because not only is it totally against the spirit of the game, but it carries an inherent potential danger of serious injury to players, especially when contact is made in the head/face area."

The offence could have earned Deysel a five-week ban but an apology by the flanker after the game, the nature of Taufua's injury, Deysel's genuine remorse and his good disciplinary record were accepted as mitigation.

The Sharks, who beat the Crusaders despite Deysel's dismissal and remain top of the Super Rugby standings, face the Auckland Blues at North Harbour Stadium on Friday before returning to South Africa to face the Stormers on June 1.

Super Rugby will then take a three-week break for the international window.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)