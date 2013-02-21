Australia's Israel Folau celebrates after scoring a try against New Zealand during their 2008 Rugby League World Cup match in Sydney October 26, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Former Queensland state of origin winger Israel Folau will have to brace himself for a hostile reception when he makes his Super Rugby debut for the New South Wales Waratahs against the Queensland Reds on Saturday.

The 23-year-old signed for the Waratahs in December after a disappointing two years playing in Australian Rules, having previously represented Australia at rugby league.

After impressing during the three trial matches, Folau will start at fullback in his much-hyped debut at the SunCorp Stadium.

Waratahs' head coach Michael Cheika, who will be in charge for his first match, said Folau's big-match experience should help him cope with the highly-charged atmosphere.

"It'll be a pressure-cooker atmosphere but he's experienced that before so he'll be ready for it," Cheika said in a statement.

"A big part of going away from home is getting the fans against you and you've got to try and silence them by what you do on the field."

