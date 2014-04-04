MELBOURNE Fullback Israel Folau has been ruled out of the New South Wales Waratahs' clash against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday in a hammer blow for the Sydney-based Super Rugby side.

Folau, who has scored eight tries in four matches this season, sustained a throat injury in a clash against the Melbourne Rebels two weeks ago and was sorely missed by the Waratahs in last week's thrashing by the Sharks in Durban.

Coach Michael Cheika has shifted Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale from inside centre to fullback in a bid to galvanise a backline that failed to fire a shot in Durban.

Number eight Wycliff Palu has also been ruled out with an ankle injury. Captain Dave Dennis shifts to number eight, with Jacques Potgieter shifting from the second row to blindside flanker.

The Waratahs are 3-2 for the season and hope to become the first Super Rugby side from Australia or New Zealand to win in South Africa when they take on the Stormers (1-5).

