Australia's Israel Folau is tackled by Scotland's Duncan Weir during their rugby union international test match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh Scotland, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The New South Wales Waratahs once again attempted to recall Israel Folau for Super Rugby duty, a week after the fullback was controversially pulled from the team at the 11th hour by the Australian Rugby Union.

The ARU had made the call on safety grounds the day before Saturday's defeat by the Western Force, fearing the 15-capped Wallaby had not fully recovered from a throat injury that had kept him out of two matches.

The Waratahs had been angered by the move and head coach Michael Cheika said the player had been checked by their own team doctor and specialist and that the ARU had broken protocols by conducting their own medical analysis without notifying them.

Folau said he had no contact with the ARU last week and that he had been left "confused" by the situation and unsure when he would be fit to return.

Cheika, however, believes Folau is ready and named the player to start in Saturday's home match against the Bulls of South Africa, hoping his prized asset can add to his 26 tries in 33 matches.

In a carefully worded team release, the Waratahs said the decision to pull Folau was "controversial" and that the former Australian Rules and Rugby League player had been in tip-top form in training.

"Cleared by the Waratahs medical staff to play against the Bulls, the try-scoring fullback hasn't missed a beat in the physical training sessions leading up to this weekend's game," the Waratahs said.

The Waratahs are third in the Australian Conference after securing four wins from their first seven games.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)