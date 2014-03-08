Phillip Mackenzie (R) of Canada scores a try under the pressure of Matt Hodgson of Australian Barbarians during their rugby union match at Skilled Park in Gold Coast August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

The Western Force claimed their first try bonus point in two years as they marked captain Matt Hodgson's 100th Super Rugby appearance with a thumping 32-7 win over the hapless Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Alby Mathewson, winger Luke Morahan, Hodgson and fellow flanker Angus Cottrell scored first half tries as the Force raced ahead 32-0 after 28 minutes to secure their first four try bonus since a March 2012 win over the Queensland Reds.

Flyhalf Sias Ebersohn converted three of the tries and added two penalties for the Australian franchise who grabbed their first win of the campaign following two losses.

Rebels replacement back Telusa Veainu touched down for a try in the final minute to end the Force's bid for a first shutout in nine seasons of Super Rugby.

