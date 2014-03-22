Two tries from captain Matt Hodgson laid the platform for the Western Force as they upset defending champions Waikato Chiefs 18-15 in Perth on Saturday to end their 100 percent Super Rugby record this season.

Hodgson scored his first after 13 minutes as the Force stormed over the Chiefs' defence from a lineout, and again six minutes into the second half with a pick-up from close range.

The Chiefs, who had won their three previous games this season, were unable to convert late pressure into a score and had to rely on the boots of Aaron Cruden and Gareth Ainscombe for their points, all coming from penalties.

Sias Ebersohn kicked two penalties and a conversion as Western Force won for a third successive game.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Stephen Wood)