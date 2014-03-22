Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Two tries from captain Matt Hodgson laid the platform for the Western Force as they upset defending champions Waikato Chiefs 18-15 in Perth on Saturday to end their 100 percent Super Rugby record this season.
Hodgson scored his first after 13 minutes as the Force stormed over the Chiefs' defence from a lineout, and again six minutes into the second half with a pick-up from close range.
The Chiefs, who had won their three previous games this season, were unable to convert late pressure into a score and had to rely on the boots of Aaron Cruden and Gareth Ainscombe for their points, all coming from penalties.
Sias Ebersohn kicked two penalties and a conversion as Western Force won for a third successive game.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Stephen Wood)
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s players, who have been arriving in Buenos Aires for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, are sticking to a decision dating back to November not to talk to the media.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.