Western Force capped the Bulls' miserable tour of Australia and New Zealand with a 15-9 win over the South Africans in an attritional Super Rugby match played in pouring rain in Perth on Saturday.

With the dismal weather reducing the match to an error-strewn battle for territory, flyhalf Sias Ebersohn kicked all the home side's points as the much-improved Force shored up their place in the southern hemisphere tournament's top six to boost their hopes of a maiden playoffs campaign.

Flyhalf Jacques-Louis Potgieter slotted two early penalties to put the Bulls 6-0 up after the 13th minute, and his replacement Handre Pollard slotted a third in the 62nd minute to put the visitors within a converted try of snatching the match.

But the Force dug in grimly during the final minutes to close out a try-less contest and improve to 6-3 on the season, sending the Bulls (3-6-1) home to Pretoria licking their wounds after a fourth successive loss on the road.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)