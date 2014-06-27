Otago Highlanders prevailed 29-25 over Waikato Chiefs in a nail-biting Super Rugby contest to virtually end their conference rivals' title defence in Dunedin on Friday.

Chiefs boss Dave Rennie made several changes to his starting side for the must-win match but the hosts clinched the pulsating contest at the Forsyth Barr Stadium to boost their chance of a first playoff place in 12 years.

Ben Smith and Patrick Osborne ran in tries for the Highlanders while 16 points came from the boot of Lima Sopoaga, returning from a sprained ankle.

For Chiefs, Dwayne Sweeney, Tim Nanai-Williams and Josh Hohneck provided the tries but they could not cash in on their first half domination.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)