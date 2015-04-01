MELBOURNE Karmichael Hunt has been named on the Queensland Reds bench for their Super Rugby match against the Melbourne Rebels on Friday after serving a six-week ban for a drug conviction.

Hunt, one of Australia's highest-profile athletes, was fined by a Gold Coast court earlier this month after pleading guilty to four counts of possession of cocaine in September and October of last year.

"Karmichael has trained with the team for the past two weeks after completing his stand down period," Reds coach Richard Graham said in a statement.

"He was on a modified programme for the previous month and returns in good physical condition. He is aware that he let the team down and is determined to make a positive contribution to our performance whenever he gets the opportunity."

The fullback avoided a conviction from the drugs hearing but his halo has slipped after forging a successful career in both Australian Rules football and rugby league.

Hunt has been considered a potential bolter for Australia's rugby World Cup squad for England, but has had minimal game-time for the Reds, who are at the bottom of the Australian conference in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition.

"The playing group are conscious of the need to get better quickly and are pushing each other to ensure we transfer that through to our performance against the Rebels," Graham said.

