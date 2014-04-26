WELLINGTON All Blacks winger Cory Jane scored a hat-trick of tries to sink the Queensland Reds 35-21 in a Super Rugby match in Wellington on Saturday and put the Hurricanes atop the New Zealand conference.

The seasoned 31-year-old crossed twice in six minutes in the first half and again in the 57th minute as the home side dominated after the break to notch their fourth straight win.

Scrumhalf TJ Perenara ran over in the 46th minute to put the Hurricanes in front after an early try from Reds fullback Ben Lucas and the boot of flyhalf Quade Cooper had the Reds take a 14-10 lead at halftime.

Replacement hooker James Hanson barged over with 14 minutes to play and Cooper's conversion put the visitors within four points, but Hurricanes flanker Ardie Savea came off the bench to score a try with five minutes left, denying Reds captain James Horwill a memorable 100th match in Super Rugby.

