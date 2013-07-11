Ewen McKenzie, then-coach of Australia's Queensland Reds, gestures during a Super 14 match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in this April 23, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien/Files

WELLINGTON Subplots abound in the final round of Super Rugby matches this weekend as the top six sides jostle for home-field advantage in the playoffs, a World Cup winner returns to action and players get the chance to impress Australia's new coach.

While the top six have already booked their spot in the playoffs, which begin next week, the first five positions in the standings could all change after the final round.

Only South Africa's Cheetahs, who have a bye and will receive four points to finish sixth on 54, are guaranteed to finish in the position they started the weekend.

Every other side above them could rise or fall depending on results, with the table-topping Bulls (63) and second-placed Waikato Chiefs (61) still needing to win their games against the Stormers and Auckland Blues to ensure they advance straight to the semi-finals.

"We are obviously pretty disappointed with our performance last week," Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said in reference to his side's 43-15 loss to the Canterbury Crusaders that put a dent in their run to the playoffs.

"We are excited about the opportunity to redeem ourselves.

"We know these are traditionally big clashes and know the Blues will want to put in a big performance in their final game of the season."

The top two sides will have home advantage for the semi-finals, with the highest-ranked winner of those matches to host the final on August 3.

The other four teams will meet next week in the first round of the playoffs, with the third- and fourth-placed sides, currently the Australian-conference leading ACT Brumbies (59) and the Crusaders (56), having home advantage.

MCCAW RETURN

The Crusaders' match against the Hurricanes on Friday, despite the playoff ramifications, has been overshadowed in rugby-mad New Zealand by the return of World Cup winning captain Richie McCaw following a six-month sabbatical.

McCaw, who will take the field in a lower level club game on Saturday, last played in the All Blacks' 38-21 loss to England last December at Twickenham.

His every move has been shadowed by local media this week and while the Crusaders are still guaranteed at least one more game after Friday, the 32-year-old flanker says he is taking nothing for granted.

"The first thing is to get through Saturday and then, I guess, it's the needs of the Crusaders - maybe if Saturday goes well you can put your name in the hat," McCaw told reporters.

"But that is up to (coach) Todd (Blackadder). What's right for the team and obviously that's the main thing."

While the Brumbies, who play the Western Force in Perth on Saturday, have virtually assured themselves of the Australian title, the fifth-placed Queensland Reds (54) will be looking to overtake the Crusaders to garner a playoff game at Lang Park.

Their match against the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney is also an opportunity to make a lasting impression on coach Ewen McKenzie, who was named on Tuesday to replace Robbie Deans as Australia coach.

With less than six weeks until the Wallabies host the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship, McKenzie's first test side may have a tinge of Red, though he said he would cast his net wide.

"I look forward to the challenge of selecting the team. I'll be picking the team that I think can beat the All Blacks," he said when named to the Wallabies job.

"I'm really looking forward to that task. I think we've got a really good bunch of players."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)