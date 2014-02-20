Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
The governing body of Super Rugby plans to expand the 15-team competition by adding two more sides, including one from Argentina.
The southern hemisphere tournament currently includes five teams each from South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.
The SANZAR executive committee agreed on a "preferred model" during a meeting in Sydney on Thursday, it said in a statement.
"Today's meeting was another important step in deciding the future of Super Rugby," SANZAR chief executive Greg Peters said.
"Encouraging progress was made and we now have a preferred model that involves six teams from South Africa and a new team from Argentina.
"The model will now be taken to the National Unions for approval before SANZAR presents its final position to broadcasters and fans in due course."
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.