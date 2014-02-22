JOHANNESBURG Marnitz Boshoff landed three drop-goals and scored 29 points as the Lions' fine start to the Super Rugby season continued with a 34-10 win over the Stormers at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The 25-year-old flyhalf also notched six penalties to go with a conversion from centre Stefan Watermeyer's try that came inside two minutes in the all-South African clash.

The Stormers, playing their first game of the season having had a bye last weekend, found themselves 19 points down in as many minutes and were never able to claw their way back into the game despite having the better of the possession and territory.

Stormers hooker Scarra Ntubeni scored a first-half try, while flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis added a conversion and a penalty.

The Lions, who have won their opening two matches, play away to Pretoria-based Bulls next Saturday.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Port Elizabeth; Editing by Mark Pangallo)