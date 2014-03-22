A Courtnall Skosan try with three minutes remaining completed a dramatic recovery for South Africa's Lions who beat the Queensland Reds 23-20 in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Australian visitors led 20-3 after 32 minutes and looked to be coasting to victory as flyhalf Quade Cooper scored all his side's points, touching down for two tries, both of which he converted, and adding two penalties.

But the Reds were kept scoreless after that and wilted in the final 15 minutes as they allowed the Lions to roar back and score two tries through replacement centre Lionel Mapoe and wing Skosan.

The Reds finished the game with 13 players after number eight Jake Schatz and replacement hooker James Hanson were given yellow cards.

Flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff converted the home side's tries and added three penalties as the Lions claimed a fourth win of the season in their return to Super Rugby, having been replaced by the Port Elizabeth-based Southern Kings for last season.

Trailing by four points going into the final few minutes, the Lions camped in the opposition 22-metre area, eventually opting for a lineout after yet another infringement from the Brisbane-based side.

From the set-piece the ball was spun wide to 22-year-old Skosan and he dived for the line, with the television match official confirming he had got the ball down for the score.

