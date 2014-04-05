JOHANNESBURG New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders became the first touring side to win in South Africa in this year's Super Rugby competition when they completed a comprehensive 28-7 victory over the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Crusaders held a slender 6-0 lead at halftime before feeding off the home side's growing desperation which led to errors and they ran in three tries in the second period.

Centres Ryan Crotty and Kieron Fonotia, starting his first match, crossed the line along with scrumhalf Andy Ellis as the tourists sealed a third win of the season.

The Crusader's place-kicking woes meant the duties were shared with Colin Slade and Tyler Bleyendaal adding conversions, and Slade kicking two penalties to go with one from Israel Dagg.

Winger Lionel Mapoe scored the only try of the game for the Lions, which was converted by Marnitz Boshoff.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Ed Osmond)