Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders became the first touring side to win in South Africa in this year's Super Rugby competition when they completed a comprehensive 28-7 victory over the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The Crusaders held a slender 6-0 lead at halftime before feeding off the home side's growing desperation which led to errors and they ran in three tries in the second period.
Centres Ryan Crotty and Kieron Fonotia, starting his first match, crossed the line along with scrumhalf Andy Ellis as the tourists sealed a third win of the season.
The Crusader's place-kicking woes meant the duties were shared with Colin Slade and Tyler Bleyendaal adding conversions, and Slade kicking two penalties to go with one from Israel Dagg.
Winger Lionel Mapoe scored the only try of the game for the Lions, which was converted by Marnitz Boshoff.
(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Ed Osmond)
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.