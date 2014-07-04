JOHANNESBURG, July 4 (Reuters) – South Africa's Lions produced an excellent second-half performance to defeat Melbourne Rebels 34-17 in a Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Friday.

The Rebels were competitive in the opening half and only trailed 14-10 at the break but they faded badly in the second period, not helped by a yellow card for number eight Scott Higginbotham.

Lions scored three tries through wing Anthonie Volmink, flanker Warwick Tecklenburg and number eight Warren Whiteley.

Flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff, who last month made his Springbok debut, kicked five penalties and two conversions.

The visitors picked up tries from wing Tom English and loose forward Colby Fainga'a, with fullback Jack Debreczeni converting both and booting a penalty.

