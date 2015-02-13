New Zealand's Beauden Barrett misses a penalty during their Autumn International rugby union match against Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

JOHANNESBURG Beauden Barrett booted four penalties to lead the Hurricanes to a 22-8 away win over the Lions on Friday, the opening day of the Super Rugby season.

The All Black utility back proved decisive with his kicking in a scrappy match during which the New Zealand visitors outscored their South African hosts by two tries to one.

Lions flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff missed three opportunities to build an early foundation for his side although they did get the opening try through winger Ruan Combrink in the 21st minute.

But TJ Perenara crossed the home line to give the Hurricanes an 11-8 halftime lead before replacement Matt Proctor notched another try late on.

