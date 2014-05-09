Beauden Barrett of New Zealand's All Blacks celebrates scoring a try against France in their rugby union test match in Christchurch, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

MELBOURNE Flyhalf Beauden Barrett kicked 20 points as the Hurricanes overwhelmed the Melbourne Rebels in a Super Rugby match on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Barrett, bidding for a place in the All Blacks squad for June internationals against England, slotted six penalties and converted a second-half try by captain and centre Conrad Smith at Melbourne's AAMI Park stadium.

The Rebels trailed only 12-10 at halftime after an early try to flyhalf Bryce Hegarty but a series of discipline lapses saw them quickly fall 15 points behind after the break.

Rebels centre Tamati Ellison spun over for a try with nine minutes to play, but the Hurricanes quashed the fightback with stout defence to improve to 6-5 for the season.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Ed Osmond)