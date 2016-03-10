MELBOURNE The Queensland Reds' caretaker coaches have wasted little time making their mark after the sacking of Richard Graham, dumping Japan's World Cup fullback Ayumu Goromaru to the bench for the beleaguered team's Super Rugby match against Melbourne Rebels.

High-profile signing Goromaru, who scored 58 points in four matches at last year's World Cup, missed two penalty kicks and made little impression in his maiden start against Western Force last week, as the Reds went down 22-6 at home.

The dismal loss at Lang Park, the team's second from their opening two matches, was the catalyst for Graham's removal and replacement by assistants Nick Stiles and Matt O'Connor.

The caretakers have restored rugby league and Australian Rules football convert Karmichael Hunt to fullback among five changes to the starting side, which include three run-on debutants.

Prop Ben Daley has also been demoted in favour of prop Sef Fa'agase, with another rookie in Andrew Ready replacing injured hooker Saia Fainga'a for the Rebels' first home match at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday.

Fainga'a's twin brother and Wallabies back Anthony Fainga'a returns from injury to start at inside centre.

Flanker Waita Setu makes his first start in place of the demoted Curtis Browning.

"The selection panel decided to make a few changes, first and foremost because we haven't been getting the results we've all been working for," Stiles said in a team release.

"The side has worked hard to build from the difficult lessons we learned last week.

"We will continue to play attacking rugby and we're developing that, but with that intention comes a responsibility to look after the ball and that will be crucial against the Rebels."

