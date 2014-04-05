Fullback Jayden Hayward scored a try two minutes from time to give Western Force a 32-29 victory over the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Saturday and a fourth successive win for the first time in Super Rugby.

Hayward smashed through three tackles to touch down and converted his own score to allow the resurgent Perth-based team to edge a see-saw contest and move into the playoff positions in the standings.

Four Sias Ebersohn penalties gave the visitors a 12-0 lead after 20 minutes but the Reds hit back with converted tries from centre Ben Tapuai and prop James Slipper while flanker Angus Cottrell was in the sin-bin for a shoulder charge.

Force captain Ben McCalman and former Reds winger Luke Morahan touched down either side of the break but the Reds stayed in the game through the kicking of Mike Harris and Quade Cooper, who missed a drop goal at the death that would have tied up the contest.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)