Kurtley Beale scored two tries as the New South Wales Waratahs ended their Super Rugby regular season with a comfortable 34-3 victory in a niggly clash with the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Waratahs (58 points) had already secured top spot on the table, a bye into the semi-finals in two weeks and home advantage throughout the playoffs before the clash at Lang Park.

Jonno Lance and Beale scored two quick first half tries before the clash became a taut struggle that was characterised by the Waratahs capitalising on their opportunities while the Reds squandered their own with poor handling and execution.

Waratahs' flyhalf Bernard Foley added his second penalty early in the second half before Beale finished off a movement he had sparked from inside his own half and scrumhalf Nick Phipps scored a late try that gave the visitors a bonus point.

