Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
DURBAN Sharks loose forward Willem Alberts will miss the start of the Super Rugby season after his franchise revealed that the South Africa international will undergo surgery on a shoulder injury on Tuesday.
Alberts will be out for at least four weeks after what the Sharks described as a "small procedure" on an ongoing problem that has already kept him out of two pre-season friendlies.
He is one of five Sharks regulars who will miss Saturday's opening match away at the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein through injury, officials said.
The 27-year-old Alberts has played in the last nine internationals for South Africa and has 20 test caps in total.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.