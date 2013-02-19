Willem Alberts of South Africa's Sharks is tackled by Craig Clarke (R) and an unidentified player of New Zealand's Chiefs as Patrick Lambie (L) looks on during their Super 15 rugby match in Durban, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

DURBAN Sharks loose forward Willem Alberts will miss the start of the Super Rugby season after his franchise revealed that the South Africa international will undergo surgery on a shoulder injury on Tuesday.

Alberts will be out for at least four weeks after what the Sharks described as a "small procedure" on an ongoing problem that has already kept him out of two pre-season friendlies.

He is one of five Sharks regulars who will miss Saturday's opening match away at the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein through injury, officials said.

The 27-year-old Alberts has played in the last nine internationals for South Africa and has 20 test caps in total.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)