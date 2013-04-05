South Africa's Patrick Lambie kicks during their Autumn Test rugby match against Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland November 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

DURBAN Flyhalf Patrick Lambie booted the Sharks to a 21-17 victory over Canterbury Crusaders in an error-strewn Super Rugby game on Friday.

Lambie kicked all seven of his penalties to win his duel with Tyler Bleyendaal who replied with four of his own but also failed with two late long-range efforts as the New Zealanders missed out on a fourth successive win in the competition.

The Sharks won for the fifth game in six after coming back from an 11-9 halftime deficit by outmuscling the visitors and tightening up their approach after missing too many first-time tackles in the opening 40 minutes.

The game featured little open play and even less action from the backs.

"We knew it would be an epic battle up front. It was hard to pinpoint the turning point after halftime but we put them under pressure and converted that into points," said Sharks captain Keegan Daniel.

Opposite number George Whitelock, one of four brothers in the starting lineup for the Crusaders, said: "We were our own worst enemies. We made mistakes in our own half and the Sharks pounced on them."

The home side started at a furious pace but the only try of the match came when Andy Ellis finished off a sweeping Crusaders move for a 19th-minute touchdown.

