Tries in each half by Willem Alberts and Lwazi Mvovo helped the Sharks to a comprehensive 27-9 victory over the Hurricanes in their Super Rugby clash at King's Park in Durban on Saturday.

Flyhalf Pat Lambie added five penalties and a conversion for the South Africans while the New Zealanders replied with two penalties from Beauden Barrett and a long-range effort by fullback Marty Banks.

The home side's first try saw powerful loose forward Alberts crash over the line after the Sharks had mauled the ball close. The second came when wing Mvovo intercepted a Barrett pass before speeding away.

The Hurricanes had Adam Hill yellow-carded a minute into his debut, after coming off the bench in the second half, when he lifted Mvovo into the air in a tackle and failed to bring him down safely.

The Sharks have now won their first two Super Rugby games under new coach Jake White while for the Hurricanes this was their season opener.

They play the Stormers on Friday while the Sharks have a bye next week.

