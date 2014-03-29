DURBAN Second half tries from Willem Alberts and Keegan Daniel lifted South Africa's Sharks to a comfortable 32-10 victory over NSW Waratahs in their Super Rugby match at King's Park on Saturday.

After the home side led 12-3 at the break, loose-forwards Alberts and Daniel crossed for scores that took the game away from the Australian side, with flyhalf Fred Zeilinga converting both and adding five penalties to go with a trademark long-range three-pointer from Frans Steyn.

Waratahs flyhalf Bernard Foley scored all his side's points, an early penalty and then a late try which he converted himself.

The Sharks extend their lead at the top of the Super Rugby table to six points, while the Waratahs missed the opportunity to overtake the ACT Brumbies at the head of the Australia conference and remain a point behind.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)