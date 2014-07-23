CAPE TOWN Sharks flyhalf Pat Lambie is hoping to continue his comeback with more game time in Saturday’s Super Rugby semi-final against the Canterbury Crusaders after months of injury woes.

The Springbok sensation made his first appearance in four months, after tearing his bicep, as a substitute last Saturday as the Sharks came from behind to beat the Otago Highlanders 31-27 in Durban in their playoff match to book a place in the last four of the southern hemisphere competition.

“You obviously can’t decide when you’re going to be fit again and ready to play,” he said on Wednesday in Christchurch, where the Sharks meet the Crusaders for a place in next weekend’s final.

“Fortunately I got some time on the field, and I was very excited to get back on the field again, a bit nervous even. But the way the team handled the pressure was commendable.

“I’m just looking to add value as much as I can; I’m happy to fulfil any role in which I am needed,” Lambie told the Sharks’ website (www.sharksrugby.co.za)

Lambie played only 12 minutes against the Highlanders but earned praise from coach Jake White for providing a steadying influence at a crucial point in the game.

“It was very good how we showed the composure to get the result in the end,” Lambie added.

“We didn’t make things easy for ourselves, but in saying that, it was a very good Highlanders team that we played against. They scored some great tries and I’m just very pleased that we’re through to the next round."

