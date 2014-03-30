CAPE TOWN Sharks centre Fran Steyn has been cited for a dangerous tackle on New South Wales Waratahs back Kurtley Beale during his side's 32-10 Super Rugby victory at King's Park in Durban on Saturday, SANZAR confirmed on Sunday.

Steyn is adjudged to have slammed into Beale in an off-the-ball incident that the tournament governing body's citing commissioner believes was worthy of a red card.

New Zealand referee Mike Fraser saw the incident and awarded a penalty to the Waratahs but offered no further sanction to Steyn.

The citing is to be considered in the first instance by SANZAR duty judicial officer Jannie Lubbe, though no date for the hearing has been announced.

For the matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, Steyn will have to plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by Lubbe.

Waratahs winger Rob Horne has also been cited following the ill-tempered fixture for his alleged striking of an opponent, with Steyn the victim on that occasion.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)