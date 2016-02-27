CAPE TOWN Rookie flyhalf Robert du Preez scored 23 points as South Africa’s Stormers completed a dominant 33-9 Super Rugby victory over local rivals the Bulls in their season-opener at Newlands on Saturday.

Du Preez, 22, scored the opening try of the game and added three conversions and four penalties in a fine solo performance in just his second match for the Cape Town-based team.

Lock Eben Etzebeth and hooker Scarra Ntubeni added further scores while all the points for the visitors came via the boot of number 10 Francois Brummer with three penalties.

The Stormers led 9-6 at halftime having had much of the territory and possession, but did little with it in an error-strewn opening 40 minutes.

They were better in the second period and after the sides added a penalty each, Du Preez crossed the line for the opening try.

The Stormers formed a maul from a line-out and after making some yards, co-captain Juan de Jongh attacked the Bulls with ball in hand and set his flyhalf free to score out wide.

They added a second with 15 minutes remaining as Etzebeth profited from the fine break of replacement wing Leolin Zas and powered over the line.

Ntubeni drove over from a maul to take the Stormers to the brink of a bonus-point with three minutes remaining.

